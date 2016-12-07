BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — The Hungarian government says it is pulling out of an international initiative to promote transparency and fight corruption because of the group’s unfair criticism of the country.

The Hungarian Foreign Ministry says Wednesday that the Open Government Partnership, which includes some 70 countries, has issued “one-sided reports” about Hungary containing criticism by “so-called civic groups” while ignoring the government’s position.

The ministry said “it makes no sense to maintain our membership in an organization which has totally deviated from its founding objectives and principles.”

The opposition Socialist Party said the government decision amounted to an open admission that it was corrupt and that the conclusions about Hungary in OGP reports — which highlighted minor progress in public procurement transparency and insufficient support for Hungarian whistleblowers — were true.