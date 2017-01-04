NEW YORK (AP) — Hulu is teaming up with CBS to add three of the network’s channels to its upcoming live TV streaming service.

The deal will give Hulu the right to live stream the nation’s most-watched broadcast network, CBS, as well as CBS Sports Network and cable channel Pop. Hulu said Wednesday that more CBS Corp. channels may be added later. Some shows can also be watched on demand after they have aired.

Hulu says its live-streaming service will launch in the coming months, but did not give a date.

The streaming company already has similar deals with Time Warner Inc., 21st Century Fox and The Walt Disney Co., allowing it to live stream CNN, Fox, ESPN and several other channels.