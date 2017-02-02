SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (AP) — A 175-ton steam turbine made in New York is slowly making its way across the central section of the state while headed to Pennsylvania.
The 350,000-pound turbine is aboard a truck that’s about 350 feet long and 20 feet wide.
The journey on secondary roads began last Friday at General Electric’s Schenectady plant.
The truck, traveling at around 5 mph, has made it 100 miles west to Cazenovia, where state police say the trip is being delayed by a tight turn. Troopers say it’s expected to reach the Cortland area Friday night or Saturday.
From there the journey will continue south, with the final destination — a power plant outside Scranton — expected to be reached sometime in mid-February.
