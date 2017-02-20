HONG KONG (AP) — London-based bank HSBC reports that annual profit slumped by more than 80 percent following a year of “unexpected economic and political events” that contributed to volatile markets and influenced investment activity.
Europe’s biggest bank said Tuesday that net profit for 2016 tumbled 82 percent to $2.5 billion from $13.5 billion a year ago.
Annual revenue fell 18.5 percent to $48 billion.
In the most recent quarter, its net loss widened to $4.3 billion from $1.3 billion in the same period the previous year.
Most Read Stories
- Mexico City is a parched and sinking capital
- Students frustrated trying to get into UW’s strict engineering program
- Officials say damage to sewage plant in Discovery Park is catastrophic
- Trump motorcade hit by 2x4, 5 students face charges
- T-Mobile one-ups Verizon’s new unlimited data plan; 4Q results top forecasts
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.