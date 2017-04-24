NEW YORK (AP) — Hewlett Packard Enterprise says Klaus Kleinfeld, who was ousted as chairman and CEO of Arconic after sending a threatening letter to that company’s largest shareholder, resigned from its board of directors.
The information technology products and services provider says Kleinfeld resigned from its board Sunday. He resigned from Morgan Stanley’s board Friday.
Arconic announced Kleinfeld’s exit a week ago.
Last week the hedge fund Elliott Management, which pushed Arconic to replace Kleinfeld for months, published a letter it said Kleinfeld sent to its founder and president, Paul Singer.
The letter suggested Kleinfeld would go public with potentially embarrassing information about Singer’s celebrating during 2006 FIFA World Cup. Elliott also says Kleinfeld also sent a commemorative soccer ball. When Arconic announced Kleinfeld’s exit, it said he “showed poor judgment.”
