Patrick Marshall answers your personal technology questions each week.

Q: Is there a way to monitor broadband usage on my home network? I found out that Comcast had set a monthly limit (1TB) on broadband usage last year when I started seeing pop-ups warning me that I had used 90 percent of my monthly allowance during the first 10 days in April. My first thought was malware but after checking it out, I found them to be legit.

Previous usage never exceeded 750 gigabytes. A call to Comcast service was no help. They were unable to recommend any assistance in determining the offending device on my home network, other than turning everything off and restarting one device at a time. But since there are no granular stats available — other than the previous 24 hours, one day at a time — in my case, that solution would take a couple of weeks.

So, I changed the SSID on our Arris SBG6900-AC cable modem/router as well as the password, along with the three Apple Airport Express base stations distributed throughout the house. That stopped the excessive usage for a while, but then it started again in June, only at about triple the former usage. I have searched for a way to monitor device usage on the LAN but can’t find anything that doesn’t require setting up a separate server.

Is there a viable alternative or do I just start implementing random ongoing SSID/password changes?

—Warren Amole

A: Changing your router password periodically is a good thing. Also, I configure my router so that it doesn’t broadcast its name.

As for monitoring broadband usage, you may be able to achieve what you want simply by logging into your router via a web browser. Most routers allow you to see what devices are connected to the network, and some also allow you to configure the router so it will not allow new devices to connect. That would prevent unknown users from accessing your Wi-Fi.

If you want to measure the actual amount of bandwidth being used, you can download a program such as GlassWire that offers a graphic view of internet usage in real time. It will also show what applications are using the internet, and how much data has been uploaded and downloaded. That much functionality comes for free. If you also want to see what devices are connected, view details about those connections and receive alerts when new connections are made, you’ll need to acquire a paid version. Pricing starts at $49.

Q: If I recall correctly, a few months ago you ran an article about some devices that would allow a person to run several TVs off of one cable box. Is my memory correct? I have one TV set with a cable box and connection, and two not-smart TVs using a 1990s air antenna that provides spotty reception in windy weather.

—Carter Bragg

A: It wasn’t a column of mine. But I can give you a quick answer. There are ways to connect multiple televisions to a single cable box, but only if you use just one of those sets at a time. And even then, unless you’re putting those sets in the same room, you’re likely to spend more money buying and installing HDMI cable and, if you’re going over around 60 feet, HDMI signal amplifiers. Wireless HDMI devices are also available, though they generally run more than $250. And you’d still face the limitation of using only one TV at a time.

In short, you’re likely to be better off renting another cable box.