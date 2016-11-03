There are some basic ground rules that prevent the process from spitting out any answers you please and undermine claims that the results are rigged for a political purpose.

Talk about an October surprise. The post on Twitter warning of a government conspiracy to swing the presidential election in the Democrats’ favor popped up just moments after the Labor Department reported the biggest monthly decline in the unemployment rate in nine years.

“Unbelievable jobs numbers … these Chicago guys will do anything,” it said, referring to the Obama administration’s crew. “Can’t debate so change numbers.”

The author of the Oct. 5 post was not Donald Trump, the Republican presidential nominee and irrepressible Twitter user. It was Jack Welch, the legendary retired chief executive of General Electric, reacting to good economic news in the weeks running up to the 2012 faceoff between President Obama and his Republican challenger, Mitt Romney.

Welch later admitted that he had no evidence that any numbers had been cooked — only that the reported improvements did not match his own observations of the economy.

Such suspicions about even the routine economic statistics produced by the federal government, voiced by a scattershot of skeptics in previous years, have turned into a steady roar this campaign season.

Nearly half of Trump’s supporters “completely distrust the economic data reported by the federal government,” according to a recent Marketplace-Edison Research survey. By contrast, 5 percent of those planning to vote for Hillary Clinton say they distrust the government information.

Decades of psychological research have shown that people, regardless of political affinity, tend to embrace information that confirms their existing beliefs and disregard data that contradicts them.

So how reliable is the government data on employment, which will be reported again on Friday? Like all statistical measurements, it can be both honest and imprecise; a best estimate given the available tools but is nonetheless subject to ambiguity, misinterpretation and error.

“Every data collection comes with a set of strengths and weaknesses,” said Karen Kosanovich, an economist and 24-year veteran of the Bureau of Labor Statistics. “That’s part of the business of collecting information.”

There are some basic ground rules, however, that prevent the process from spitting out any answers you please and undermine claims that the results are rigged for a political purpose.

For starters, the people who generate the numbers are all career civil servants who have churned out reports for both Republicans and Democrats. And their basic methods do not swerve from one administration to the next. If the figures are biased, they are consistently biased in the same way regardless of what party is in office.

“I’ve never had any outside influence that tells me what to do or how to collect and interpret information,” Kosanovich said. “Our approach is based on methodologies that have been proven over time and approved statistical practices. They are not based on political influence.”

The monthly employment report is derived from two separate surveys that serve different purposes. The first, collected by the Census Bureau since 1942, allows the government to estimate the number of people who are employed and calculate the unemployment rate.

The most common misconception among the public, Kosanovich said, is that the jobless rate is determined solely by counting people who are receiving unemployment insurance benefits. That’s not the case.

Rather, it is based on a monthly survey of 60,000 households, or about 110,000 individuals from all around the country. (By comparison, most respected public-opinion polls depend on a random sample of 1,000 to 2,000 people).

In general, anyone who reports working for pay — even just an hour — during the previous week is considered employed. Anyone who was laid off or actively looked for work during the previous four weeks, regardless of whether they received any government benefits, is considered unemployed. People who are not looking — this includes millions of students enrolled in college, parents who stay home with young children, and millions more retirees — are not counted as being in the labor force.

The second survey is designed to measure employment changes over time. This payroll survey focuses solely on jobs, rather than individuals. Thus, a single person working two jobs would be counted once by the household survey (one individual is employed) and twice by the payroll survey (two jobs exist).

To estimate how many jobs were created and lost, the labor bureau each month gathers data from 146,000 private business and government agencies covering about 623,000 work sites throughout the country.

So what gives the best picture of the job market? That depends. The survey of employers, started in a bare-bones form more than a century ago, is considered a more reliable measure than the household survey, in part because the sample size is much larger. But it does not pick up all the types of jobs (the self-employed, unpaid family workers, domestic help and agricultural workers) or answer questions about workers’ race, ethnicity, age and educational level. The household survey helps fill in those gaps.

Positive or negative spin, however, is not part of the Labor Department’s brief, Kosanovich said. She repeated a comment made by Kathleen Utgoff, a former Bureau of Labor Statistics commissioner appointed by George W. Bush, that serves as the agency’s unofficial motto: When asked whether the glass is half full or half empty, the response is: It’s an 8-ounce glass with 4 ounces of liquid.