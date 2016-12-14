Stocks had their worst day in two months after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates Wednesday on the back of a strengthening job market and surprised investors by increasing its forecast for rate hikes next year.
On Wednesday:
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 118.68 points, or 0.6 percent, to 19,792.53.
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index lost 18.44 points, or 0.8 percent, to 2,253.28.
The Nasdaq composite fell 27.16 points, or 0.5 percent, to 5,436.67.
For the week:
The Dow is up 35.68 points, or 0.2 percent.
The S&P 500 is down 6.25 points, or 0.3 percent.
The Nasdaq is down 7.82 points, or 0.1 percent.
For the year:
The Dow is up 2,367.50 points, or 13.6 percent.
The S&P 500 is up 209.343 points, or 10.2 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 429.26 points, or 8.6 percent.
