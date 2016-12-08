After a quiet start, major U.S. stock indexes again set all-time highs Thursday afternoon as the market built on a surge the previous day. Banks continued to lead the way as bond yields jumped, and small-company stocks soared again.
On Thursday:
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 65.19 points, or 0.3 percent, to 19,614.81.
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index added 4.84 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,246.19.
The Nasdaq composite jumped 23.59 points, or 0.4 percent, to 5,417.36.
For the week:
The Dow is up 444.39 points, or 2.3 percent.
The S&P 500 is up 54.24 points, or 2.5 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 161.70 points, or 3.1 percent.
For the year:
The Dow is up 2,189.78 points, or 12.6 percent.
The S&P 500 is up 202.25 points, or 9.9 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 409.95 points, or 8.2 percent.
