Retailers took losses Thursday and pulled U.S. stocks lower in another day of mild trading before the holidays.
On Thursday:
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 23.08 points, or 0.1 percent, to 19,918.88.
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index gave up 4.22 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,260.96.
Most Read Stories
- Seahawk Richard Sherman tells Seattle media member 'I'll ruin your career,' then takes to Twitter to apologize
- Seahawks defensive lineman Damontre Moore arrested for DWI, driving with suspended license
- King County Sheriff Urquhart told investigators to ignore woman’s claim he raped her, documents say
- Boeing 727 cargo plane crashes in Colombia, kills 5 WATCH
- Saying goodbye to Seattle’s Old Spaghetti Factory
The Nasdaq composite slid 24.01 points, or 0.4 percent, to 5,447.42.
The Russell 2000 index of small-company stocks lost 12.53 points, or 0.9 percent, to 1,362.66.
For the week:
The Dow is up 75.47 points, or 0.4 percent.
The S&P 500 is up 2.89 points, or 0.1 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 10.26 points, or 0.2 percent.
The Russell 2000 is down 1.75 points, or 0.1 percent.
For the year:
The Dow is up 2,493.85 points, or 14.3 percent.
The S&P 500 is up 217.02 points, or 10.6 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 440.01 points, or 8.8 percent.
The Russell 2000 is up 226.77 points, or 20 percent.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.