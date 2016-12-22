Retailers took losses Thursday and pulled U.S. stocks lower in another day of mild trading before the holidays.

On Thursday:

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 23.08 points, or 0.1 percent, to 19,918.88.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index gave up 4.22 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,260.96.

The Nasdaq composite slid 24.01 points, or 0.4 percent, to 5,447.42.

The Russell 2000 index of small-company stocks lost 12.53 points, or 0.9 percent, to 1,362.66.

For the week:

The Dow is up 75.47 points, or 0.4 percent.

The S&P 500 is up 2.89 points, or 0.1 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 10.26 points, or 0.2 percent.

The Russell 2000 is down 1.75 points, or 0.1 percent.

For the year:

The Dow is up 2,493.85 points, or 14.3 percent.

The S&P 500 is up 217.02 points, or 10.6 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 440.01 points, or 8.8 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 226.77 points, or 20 percent.