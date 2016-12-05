Share story

U.S. stocks resumed their climb Monday as investors bought stocks that stand to benefit from economic growth, like banks, as well as technology companies, which have been mostly left out of a post-election rally. The Dow Jones industrial set another record high.

On Monday:

The Dow Jones industrial average added 45.82 points, or 0.2 percent, to 19,216.24.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index picked up 12.76 points, or 0.6 percent, to 2,204.71.

The Nasdaq composite jumped 53.24 points, or 1 percent, to 5,308.89.

For the year:

The Dow is up 1,791.21, or 10.3 percent.

The S&P 500 is up 160.77 points, or 7.9 percent.

The Nasdaq is 301.48 points, or 6 percent.

