U.S. stocks resumed their climb Monday as investors bought stocks that stand to benefit from economic growth, like banks, as well as technology companies, which have been mostly left out of a post-election rally. The Dow Jones industrial set another record high.
On Monday:
The Dow Jones industrial average added 45.82 points, or 0.2 percent, to 19,216.24.
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index picked up 12.76 points, or 0.6 percent, to 2,204.71.
Most Read Stories
- Amazon unveils ‘self-driving’ brick-and-mortar convenience store WATCH
- UW Huskies awarded No. 4 seed for College Football Playoff, to play No. 1 Alabama in Peach Bowl
- Three rounds of lowland snow possible in Western Washington
- Once extinct in Washington, fishers return to Mount Rainier
- Seahawks’ Earl Thomas hints at retirement on Twitter after breaking bone in leg vs. Panthers
The Nasdaq composite jumped 53.24 points, or 1 percent, to 5,308.89.
For the year:
The Dow is up 1,791.21, or 10.3 percent.
The S&P 500 is up 160.77 points, or 7.9 percent.
The Nasdaq is 301.48 points, or 6 percent.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.