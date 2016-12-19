With the Christmas holiday and the end of 2016 coming into view, U.S. stocks edged higher Monday as bond yields dropped and investors who sought income moved money into phone company and real estate stocks.
On Monday:
The Dow Jones industrial average inched up 39.65 points, or 0.2 percent, to 19,883.06.
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 4.46 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,262.53.
The Nasdaq composite advanced 20.28 points, or 0.4 percent, to 5,457.44.
The Russell 2000 picked up 7.49 points, or 0.5 percent, to 1,371.68.
For the year:
The Dow is up 2,458.03 points, or 14.1 percent.
The S&P 500 is up 218.59 points, or 10.7 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 450.03 points, or 9 percent.
The Russell 2000 is up 235.79 points, or 20.8 percent.
