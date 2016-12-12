Stocks mostly fell on Monday, but a spurt in oil prices helped push the energy sector higher and the Dow Jones industrial average to another record. Other indexes fell, hurt by drops in media and biotechnology stocks.

On Monday:

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 39.58 points, or 0.2 percent, to 19,796.43.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 2.57 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,256.96.

The Nasdaq composite lost 31.96 points, or 0.6 percent, to 5,412.54.

For the year:

The Dow is up 2,371.40 points, or 13.6 percent.

The S&P 500 is up 213.02 points, or 10.4 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 405.13 points, or 8.1 percent.