Stocks moved mostly lower Wednesday as gains in blue-chip energy companies and banks were not enough to make up for losses in the broader market. The Dow Jones industrial average touched a record high intraday but gave back nearly all of its gain and ended slightly higher.
On Wednesday:
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 1.98 points, or 0.01 percent, to 19,123.58.
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index lost 5.85 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,198.81.
Most Read Stories
- California targets dairy cows to combat global warming VIEW
- Snow in Seattle? Too early to tell, weather service says VIEW
- Seattle tops the nation in home-price growth for first time in 9 years
- Newcomers pour into King County; Washingtonians quietly exit | FYI Guy
- Police: Thief stole 86 lb. bucket of gold flakes worth $1.6M
The Nasdaq composite rose 56.24 points, or 1.1 percent, to 5,323.68.
For the week:
The Dow is down 28.56 points, or 0.2 percent.
The S&P 500 is down 14.54 points, or 0.7 percent.
The Nasdaq has lost 75.24 points, 1.4 percent.
For the year:
The Dow is up 1,698.55 points, or 9.8 percent.
The S&P 500 is up 154.87 points, or 7.6 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 316.27 points, or 6.3 percent.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.