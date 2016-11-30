Stocks moved mostly lower Wednesday as gains in blue-chip energy companies and banks were not enough to make up for losses in the broader market. The Dow Jones industrial average touched a record high intraday but gave back nearly all of its gain and ended slightly higher.

On Wednesday:

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 1.98 points, or 0.01 percent, to 19,123.58.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index lost 5.85 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,198.81.

The Nasdaq composite rose 56.24 points, or 1.1 percent, to 5,323.68.

For the week:

The Dow is down 28.56 points, or 0.2 percent.

The S&P 500 is down 14.54 points, or 0.7 percent.

The Nasdaq has lost 75.24 points, 1.4 percent.

For the year:

The Dow is up 1,698.55 points, or 9.8 percent.

The S&P 500 is up 154.87 points, or 7.6 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 316.27 points, or 6.3 percent.