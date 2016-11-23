The Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor’s 500 indexes again set records Wednesday in a quiet day of trading. Machinery and equipment makers climbed after strong results from Deere, but technology companies fell.
On Wednesday:
The Dow rose 59.31 points, or 0.3 percent, to 19,083.18.
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index edged up 1.78 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,204.72.
The Nasdaq composite lost 5.67 points, or 0.1 percent, to 5,380.68.
For the week:
The Dow is up 215.25 points, or 1.1 percent.
The S&P 500 is up 22.82 points, or 1 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 59.17 points, or 1.1 percent.
For the year:
The Dow is up 1,658.15 points, or 9.5 percent.
The S&P 500 is up 160.78 points, or 7.9 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 373.27 points, or 7.4 percent.
