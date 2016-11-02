NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks retreated for a seventh consecutive day on Wednesday, the market’s longest decline in five years, as investor worries about the U.S. presidential election continued to weigh on the market.

On Wednesday:

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 77.46 points, or 0.4 percent, to 17,959.64.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index lost 13.78 points, or 0.7 percent, to 2,097.94.

The Nasdaq composite lost 48.01 points, or 0.9 percent, to 5,105.57.

For the week:

The Dow is down 201.55 points, or 1.1 percent.

The S&P 500 has fallen 28.47 points, or 1.3 percent.

The Nasdaq composite is down 84.54 points, or 1.6 percent.

For the year:

The Dow is up 534.61 points, or 3.1 percent.

The S&P 500 is up 54 points, or 2.6 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 98.16 points, or 2 percent.