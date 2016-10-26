NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks dodged bigger losses and finished barely lower on Wednesday. Health care companies fell and Apple pulled technology companies down, but banks rose.
On Wednesday:
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 30.06 points, or 0.2 percent, to 18,199.33.
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index lost 3.73 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,139.43.
The Nasdaq composite fell 33.13 points, or 0.6 percent, to 5,250.27.
For the week:
The Dow is up 53.62 points, or 0.3 percent.
The S&P 500 is down 1.73 points, or 0.1 percent.
The Nasdaq is down 7.13 points, or 0.1 percent.
For the year:
The Dow is up 774.30 points, or 4.4 percent.
The S&P 500 is up 95.49 points, or 4.7 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 242.86 points, or 4.9 percent.
