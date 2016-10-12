NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks finished slightly higher on Wednesday as investors picked stocks that pay big dividends, like real estate and phone companies. Energy companies fell with the price of oil and health care stocks continued to slide.
On Wednesday:
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 15.54 points, or 0.1 percent, to 18,144.20.
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index picked up 2.45 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,139.18.
The Nasdaq composite lost 7.77 points, or 0.1 percent, to 5,239.02.
For the week:
The Dow is down 96.29 points, or 0.5 percent.
The S&P 500 is down 14.56 points, or 0.7 percent.
The Nasdaq is down 53.39 points, or 1 percent.
For the year:
The Dow is up 719.17 points, or 4.1 percent.
The S&P 500 is up 95.24 points, or 4.7 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 231.61 points, or 4.6 percent.
