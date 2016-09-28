NEW YORK (AP) — Energy companies powered to big gains Wednesday, leading the broader stock market higher, as the price of crude oil surged on news of a deal among OPEC nations to cut production.
On Wednesday:
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 110.94 points, or 0.6 percent, to 18,339.24.
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index climbed 11.44 points, or 0.5 percent, to 2,171.37.
The Nasdaq composite picked up 12.84 points, or 0.2 percent, to 5,318.55.
For the week:
The Dow is up 77.79 points, or 0.4 percent.
The S&P 500 is up 6.68 points, or 0.3 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 12.80 points, or 0.2 percent.
For the year:
The Dow is up 914.21 points, or 5.2 percent.
The S&P 500 is up 127.43 points, or 6.2 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 311.14 points, or 6.2 percent.
