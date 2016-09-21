NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks climbed Wednesday as investors were relieved that the Federal Reserve once again left interest rates unchanged. That sent dividend-paying stocks higher, while energy companies jumped with the price of oil.
On Wednesday:
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 163.74 points, or 0.9 percent, to 18,293.70.
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index surged 23.36 points, or 1.1 percent, to 2,163.12.
Most Read Stories
- City files lawsuits, seeks $1.6M over cutting of 150 trees in West Seattle greenbelt
- Report: Seahawks try out three running backs while worried about health of Thomas Rawls
- Angelina Jolie files for divorce from Brad Pitt 'for health of the family' VIEW
- Greenwood blast caused by PSE’s abandoned, unsealed pipeline, regulators say VIEW
- Seahawks safety Earl Thomas didn't shower after Sunday's game because he was so disappointed in his play WATCH
The Nasdaq composite added 53.83 points, or 1 percent, to a record 5,295.18.
For the week:
The Dow is up 169.90 points, or 0.9 percent.
The S&P 500 is up 23.96 points, or 1.1 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 50.62 points, or 1 percent.
For the year:
The Dow is up 868.67 points, or 5 percent.
The S&P 500 is up 119.18 points, or 5.8 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 287.77 points, or 5.7 percent.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.