NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks climbed Wednesday as investors were relieved that the Federal Reserve once again left interest rates unchanged. That sent dividend-paying stocks higher, while energy companies jumped with the price of oil.

On Wednesday:

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 163.74 points, or 0.9 percent, to 18,293.70.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index surged 23.36 points, or 1.1 percent, to 2,163.12.

The Nasdaq composite added 53.83 points, or 1 percent, to a record 5,295.18.

For the week:

The Dow is up 169.90 points, or 0.9 percent.

The S&P 500 is up 23.96 points, or 1.1 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 50.62 points, or 1 percent.

For the year:

The Dow is up 868.67 points, or 5 percent.

The S&P 500 is up 119.18 points, or 5.8 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 287.77 points, or 5.7 percent.