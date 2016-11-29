Stocks closed slightly higher on Tuesday, boosted by health-care companies like UnitedHealth Group, which helped outweigh steep declines in energy companies.
On Tuesday:
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 23.70 points, or 0.1 percent, to 19,121.60.
The S&P 500 added 2.94 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,204.66.
The Nasdaq composite rose 11.11 points, or 0.2 percent, to 5,379.92.
For the week:
The Dow is down 30.54 points, or 0.2 percent.
The S&P 500 is down 8.69 points, or 0.4 percent.
The Nasdaq has lost 19 points, 0.4 percent.
For the year:
The Dow is up 1,696.57 points, or 9.7 percent.
The S&P 500 is up 160.72 points, or 7.9 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 372.51 points, or 7.4 percent.
