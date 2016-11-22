The Dow Jones industrial average surpassed 19,000 for the first time Tuesday as a post-election rally drove indexes further into record territory. Discount store chains made large gains, but health care companies tumbled.

On Tuesday:

The Dow climbed 67.18 points, or 0.4 percent, to 19,023.87.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 4.76 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,202.94.

The Nasdaq composite jumped 17.49 points, or 0.3 percent, to 5,386.35.

For the week:

The Dow is up 155.94 points, or 0.8 percent.

The S&P 500 is up 21.04 points, or 1 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 64.84 points, or 1.2 percent.

For the year:

The Dow is up 1,598.84 points, or 9.2 percent.

The S&P 500 is up 159 points, or 7.8 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 378.94 points, or 7.6 percent.