U.S. stocks closed broadly higher Tuesday, building on big gains a day earlier as the market looked ahead to the outcome of the U.S. presidential election. Safe-play sectors like utilities and phone companies rose more than the rest of the market. Energy stocks were essentially flat.

On Tuesday:

The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 73.14 points, or 0.4 percent, to 18,332.74.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index gained 8.04 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,139.56.

The Nasdaq composite added 27.32 points, or 0.5 percent, to 5,193.49.

For the week:

The Dow is up 444.46 points, or 2.5 percent.

The S&P 500 is up 54.38 points, or 2.6 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 147.12 points, or 2.9 percent.

For the year:

The Dow is up 907.71 points, or 5.2 percent.

The S&P 500 is up 95.62 points, or 4.7 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 186.08 points, or 3.7 percent.