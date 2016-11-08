U.S. stocks closed broadly higher Tuesday, building on big gains a day earlier as the market looked ahead to the outcome of the U.S. presidential election. Safe-play sectors like utilities and phone companies rose more than the rest of the market. Energy stocks were essentially flat.
On Tuesday:
The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 73.14 points, or 0.4 percent, to 18,332.74.
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index gained 8.04 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,139.56.
Most Read Stories
- Sororities, frats at WSU face event ban
- 1 Washington state Democratic elector won’t support Clinton, another won’t commit
- Exactly what happened in chaotic end to first half of Seahawks-Bills game?
- Live postgame updates: Seahawks 31, Bills 25 | Seattle beats Buffalo on 'Monday Night Football'
- Amazon looks to clean house — literally
The Nasdaq composite added 27.32 points, or 0.5 percent, to 5,193.49.
For the week:
The Dow is up 444.46 points, or 2.5 percent.
The S&P 500 is up 54.38 points, or 2.6 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 147.12 points, or 2.9 percent.
For the year:
The Dow is up 907.71 points, or 5.2 percent.
The S&P 500 is up 95.62 points, or 4.7 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 186.08 points, or 3.7 percent.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.