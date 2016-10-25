NEW YORK (AP) — Shaky results from consumer companies dragged the U.S. stock market lower on Tuesday as well-known names like appliance maker Whirlpool and athletic apparel maker Under Armour suffered their worst losses in years.

On Tuesday:

The Dow Jones industrial average sank 53.76 points, or 0.3 percent, to 18,169.27.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index gave up 8.17 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,143.16.

The Nasdaq composite slid 26.43 points, or 0.5 percent, to 5,283.40.

For the week:

The Dow is up 23.56 points, or 0.1 percent.

The S&P 500 is up 2 points, or 0.1 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 26 points, or 0.5 percent.

For the year:

The Dow is up 744.24 points, or 4.3 percent.

The S&P 500 is up 99.22 points, or 4.9 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 275.99 points, or 5.5 percent.