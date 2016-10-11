Stocks closed broadly lower Tuesday, more than erasing the previous day’s gain.

A batch of disappointing company earnings reports sparked the sell-off. Health care companies led the retreat. Materials and technology companies also fell. Energy stocks slumped as crude oil prices declined.

On Tuesday:

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 200.38 points, or 1.1 percent, to 18,128.66.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index lost 26.93 points, or 1.2 percent, to 2,136.73.

The Nasdaq composite dropped 81.89 points, or 1.5 percent, to 5,246.79.

For the week:

The Dow is down 111.83 points, or 0.6 percent.

The S&P 500 is down 17.01 points, or 0.8 percent.

The Nasdaq is down 45.62 points, or 0.9 percent.

For the year:

The Dow is up 703.63 points, or 4.0 percent.

The S&P 500 is up 92.79 points, or 4.5 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 239.38 points, or 4.8 percent.