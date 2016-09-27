NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks closed higher after a survey showed consumer confidence is at a nine-year high, a sign Americans will keep spending in the months to come. Technology and consumer stocks made the largest gains.
On Tuesday:
The Dow Jones industrial average jumped 133.47 points, or 0.7 percent, to 18,228.30.
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index picked up 13.83 points, or 0.6 percent, to 2,159.93
The Nasdaq composite gained 48.22 points, or 0.9 percent, to 5,305.71.
For the week:
The Dow is down 33.15 points, or 0.2 percent.
The S&P 500 is down 4.76 points, or 0.2 percent.
The Nasdaq is down 0.03 points.
For the year:
The Dow is up 803.27 points, or 4.6 percent.
The S&P 500 is up 115.99 points, or 5.7 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 298.30 points, or 6 percent.
