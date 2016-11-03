NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks retreated for an eighth consecutive day on Thursday as nervous investors remain transfixed on the potential outcome of next week’s U.S. presidential election, which has become too close to call. The stock market is now on its longest losing streak since the depths of the 2008 financial crisis.

On Thursday:

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 28.97 points, or 0.2 percent, to 17,930.67.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index lost 9.28 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,088.66.

The Nasdaq composite lost 47.16 points, or 0.9 percent, to 5,058.41.

For the week:

The Dow is down 230.52 points, or 1.3 percent.

The S&P 500 has fallen 37.75 points, or 1.8 percent.

The Nasdaq composite is down 131.70 points, or 2.5 percent.

For the year:

The Dow is up 505.64 points, or 2.9 percent.

The S&P 500 is up 44.72 points, or 2.2 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 51 points, or 1 percent.