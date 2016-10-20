Stocks closed slightly lower Thursday, giving back the modest gains they made the day before. Trading was mostly listless as investors waded through another round of company earnings news. Telecom sector stocks declined the most, while health care companies eked out small gains.
On Thursday:
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 40.27 points, or 0.2 percent, to 18,162.35.
The Standard & Poor’s 500 slid 2.95 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,141.34.
The Nasdaq composite lost 4.58 points, or 0.1 percent, to 5,241.83.
For the week:
The Dow is up 23.97 points, or 0.1 percent.
The S&P 500 is up 8.36 points, or 0.4 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 27.67 points, or 0.5 percent.
For the year:
The Dow is up 737.32 points, or 4.2 percent.
The S&P 500 is up 97.40 points, or 4.8 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 234.42 points, or 4.7 percent.
