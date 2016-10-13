NEW YORK (AP) — Bank stocks were shaken Thursday after a steep drop in China’s exports made investors worry again about the health of the world’s second-largest economy. U.S. stocks gradually recovered most of their losses as safer investments like utilities traded higher.

On Thursday:

The Dow Jones industrial average slid 45.26 points, or 0.2 percent, to 18,098.94.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index declined 6.63 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,132.55.

The Nasdaq composite shed 25.69 points, or 0.5 percent, 5,213.33.

For the week:

The Dow is down 141.55 points, or 0.8 percent.

The S&P 500 is down 21.19 points, or 1 percent.

The Nasdaq is down 79.07 points, or 1.5 percent.

For the year:

The Dow is up 673.91 points, or 3.9 percent.

The S&P 500 is up 88.61 points, or 4.3 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 205.92 points, or 4.1 percent.