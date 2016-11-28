Stocks pulled back slightly on Monday, retreating from the records the market set last week.
Consumer companies and banks took some of the largest losses. Small-company stocks, which have been outperforming the rest of the market for weeks, gave back some of their recent gains.
On Monday:
The Dow Jones industrial average lost 54.24 points, or 0.3 percent, to 19,097.90.
The S&P 500 fell 11.63 points, or 0.5 percent, to 2,201.72.
The Nasdaq composite lost 30.11 points, or 0.6 percent, to 5,368.81.
For the year:
The Dow is up 1,672.87 points, or 9.6 percent.
The S&P 500 is up 157.78 points, or 7.7 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 361.40 points, or 7.2 percent.
