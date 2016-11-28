Share story

The Associated Press

Stocks pulled back slightly on Monday, retreating from the records the market set last week.

Consumer companies and banks took some of the largest losses. Small-company stocks, which have been outperforming the rest of the market for weeks, gave back some of their recent gains.

On Monday:

The Dow Jones industrial average lost 54.24 points, or 0.3 percent, to 19,097.90.

The S&P 500 fell 11.63 points, or 0.5 percent, to 2,201.72.

The Nasdaq composite lost 30.11 points, or 0.6 percent, to 5,368.81.

For the year:

The Dow is up 1,672.87 points, or 9.6 percent.

The S&P 500 is up 157.78 points, or 7.7 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 361.40 points, or 7.2 percent.

