NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks rose Monday as investors were cheered by a spate of corporate dealmaking over the weekend. Technology companies made the biggest gains. But investors were doubtful the biggest deal, AT&T’s agreement to buy Time Warner, will happen.
On Monday:
The Dow Jones industrial average added 77.32 points, or 0.4 percent, to 18,223.03.
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index picked up 10.17 points, or 0.5 percent, to 2,151.33.
The Nasdaq composite jumped 52.42 points, or 1 percent, to 5,309.83.
For the year:
The Dow is up 798 points, or 4.6 percent.
The S&P 500 is up 107.39 points, or 5.3 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 302.42 points, or 6 percent.
