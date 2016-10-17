U.S. stocks closed modestly lower Monday, with some of the biggest declines coming in oil and gas companies as energy prices fell. Companies that rely on consumer spending also lost ground, while utilities bucked the downward trend and closed higher.
On Monday:
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 51.98 points, or 0.3 percent, at 18,086.40.
The Standard & Poor’s 500 slid 6.48 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,126.50.
The Nasdaq composite lost 14.34 points, or 0.3 percent, to 5,199.82.
For the year:
The Dow is up 661.37 points, or 3.8 percent.
The S&P 500 is up 82.56 points, or 4 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 192.41 points, or 3.8 percent.
