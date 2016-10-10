NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks rose Monday as crude oil jumped to its highest price in more than a year and energy companies climbed with it. Investors also reacted to the latest twists in the presidential race.
On Monday:
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 88.55 points, or 0.4 percent, to 18,329.04.
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index edged up 9.92 points, or 0.5 percent, to 2,163.66.
The Nasdaq composite jumped 36.27 points, or 0.7 percent, to 5,328.67.
For the year:
The Dow is up 904.01 points, or 5.2 percent.
The S&P 500 is up 119.72 points, or 5.9 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 321.26 points, or 6.4 percent.
