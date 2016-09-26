NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks slumped Monday, and banks took the biggest losses. Deutsche Bank hit an all-time low as investors worried about the financial health of Germany’s largest bank. Pfizer pulled drugmakers down after it announced it won’t break up into two companies.
On Monday:
The Dow Jones industrial average sank 166.62 points, or 0.9 percent, to 18,094.83.
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index slid 18.59 points, or 0.9 percent, to 2,146.10.
Most Read Stories
- Suspect in mall shooting was socially awkward, troubled, former classmates and others say WATCH
- Gun seized in Che Taylor shooting traced to former sheriff’s deputy, officials say WATCH
- Police mistakenly describe Cascade Mall shooting suspect as 'Hispanic'; protests erupt on Twitter
- Mariners stunned by news of the tragic death of Marlins' pitcher Jose Fernandez
- Cancer survivor, 16, among dead at Cascade Mall; victims’ families grieve VIEW
The Nasdaq composite gave up 48.26 points, or 0.8 percent, to 5,257.49.
For the year:
The Dow is up 669.80 points, or 3.8 percent.
The S&P 500 is up 102.16 points, or 5 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 250.08 points, or 5 percent.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.