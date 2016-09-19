NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks wobbled and finished mostly lower Monday as investors waited for central bank meetings in the United States and Japan. Health care and technology companies took some of the biggest losses, while banks rose.
On Monday:
The Dow Jones industrial average shed 3.63 points, or less than 0.1 percent, to 18,120.17.
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index gave up 0.04 points to 2,139.12.
The Nasdaq composite dipped 9.54 points, or 0.2 percent, to 5,235.03.
For the year:
The Dow is up 695.14 points, or 4 percent.
The S&P 500 is up 95.18 points, or 4.7 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 227.62 points, or 4.5 percent.
