Investors made a small move back to safer assets Friday afternoon after the government’s November jobs report showed continued hiring, but weak wages. Stocks finished little changed as real estate and household goods companies rose, but banks, which have soared since the presidential election, took losses.
On Friday:
The Dow lost 21.51 points, or 0.1 percent, to 19,170.42.
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index picked up 0.87 points to 2,191.95.
The Nasdaq composite gained 4.55 points, or 0.1 percent, to 5,255.65.
For the week:
The Dow rose 18.28 points, or 0.1 percent.
The S&P 500 fell 21.40 points, or 1 percent.
The Nasdaq skidded 143.27 points, or 2.7 percent.
For the year:
The Dow is up 1,745.39 points, or 10 percent.
The S&P 500 is up 148.01 points, or 7.2 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 248.24 points, or 5 percent.
