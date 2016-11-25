Stocks rose on Friday as the market extended its record-setting run in anticipation of faster economic growth and higher corporate profits. The rally was modest but broad, with ten of the 11 sectors of the Standard and Poor’s 500 index closing higher. Trading was relatively quiet as traders returned from the Thanksgiving day holiday.

On Friday:

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 68.96 points, or 0.4 percent, to 19,152.14.

The S&P 500 climbed 8.63 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,213.35.

The Nasdaq composite added 18.24 points, or 0.3 percent, to 5,398.92.

For the week:

The Dow is up 284.21 points, or 1.5 percent.

The S&P 500 is up 31.45 points, or 1.4 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 77.41 points, or 1.5 percent.

For the year:

The Dow is up 1,727.11 points, or 9.9 percent.

The S&P 500 is up 169.41 points, or 8.3 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 391.51 points, or 7.8 percent.