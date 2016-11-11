U.S. stocks closed mostly higher Friday as a postelection rally lost some steam. Energy, health care and materials companies were among the biggest decliners. Consumer goods, technology and financials stocks notched gains. The S&P 500 index still had its best weekly gain in two years.
On Friday:
The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 39.78 points, or 0.2 percent, to 18,847.66.
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 3.03 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,164.45.
Most Read Stories
- Trump impact: How will Amazon fare?
- Trucker accused of keeping women as sex slaves gets 20 years
- 5 people shot in downtown Seattle; search for shooter continues WATCH
- Seattle will remain ‘sanctuary city’ for immigrants despite Trump presidency, mayor says VIEW
- Seahawks' Richard Sherman says election allowed people 'to show their true colors'
The Nasdaq composite rose 28.32 points, or 0.5 percent, to 5,237.11.
For the week:
The Dow is up 959.38 points, or 5.4 percent.
The S&P 500 is up 79.27 points, or 3.8 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 190.74 points, or 3.8 percent.
For the year:
The Dow is up 1,422.63 points, or 8.2 percent.
The S&P 500 is up 120.51 points, or 5.9 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 229.70 points, or 4.6 percent.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.