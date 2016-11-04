NEW YORK (AP) — The slow, steady retreat of the stock market ahead of the 2016 election continued Friday, with the market falling for a ninth straight day. Wall Street is now in its longest period of decline in more than three decades.
On Friday:
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 42.39 points, or 0.2 percent, to 17,888.28.
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index lost 3.48 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,085.18.
The Nasdaq composite lost 12.04 points, or 0.2 percent, to 5,046.37.
For the week:
The Dow has lost 272.91 points, or 1.5 percent.
The S&P 500 has fallen 41.23 points, or 1.9 percent.
The Nasdaq composite was down 143.73 points, or 2.8 percent.
For the year:
The Dow is up 463.25 points, or 2.7 percent.
The S&P 500 is up 41.24 points, or 2 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 38.96 points, or 0.8 percent.
