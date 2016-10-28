NEW YORK (AP) — US stocks end slightly lower, erasing an early gain, after the FBI says it will investigate whether there is classified information in newly discovered emails that appear to be related to its probe of Hillary Clinton’s email practices. The market had been higher in early trading after the government said the economy grew at a faster pace in the third quarter.
On Friday:
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 8.49 points, or less than 0.1 percent, at 18,161.19.
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index gave up 6.63 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,126.41.
The Nasdaq composite shed 25.87 points, or 0.5 percent, to 5,190.10.
For the week:
The Dow rose 15.48 points, or 0.1 percent.
The S&P 500 lost 14.75 points, or 0.7 percent.
The Nasdaq skidded 67.30 points, or 1.3 percent.
For the year:
The Dow is up 736.16 points, or 4.2 percent.
The S&P 500 is up 82.47 points, or 4 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 182.69 points, or 3.6 percent.
