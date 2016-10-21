U.S. stocks closed mostly lower Friday, led by declines in phone companies, health care and energy stocks. Consumer staples and technology companies eked out slight gains. Investors continued to focus on corporate America, reviewing earnings from General Electric, McDonald’s and other big companies. AT&T lost 3 percent following reports that the company is considering a deal to acquire the media conglomerate Time Warner.

On Friday:

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 16.64 points, or 0.1 percent, to 18,145.71.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 slid 0.18 points, or 0.01 percent, to 2,141.16.

The Nasdaq composite gained 15.57 points, or 0.3 percent, to 5,257.40.

For the week:

The Dow is up 7.33 points, or 0.04 percent.

The S&P 500 is up 8.18 points, or 0.4 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 43.24 points, or 0.8 percent.

For the year:

The Dow is up 720.68 points, or 4.1 percent.

The S&P 500 is up 97.22 points, or 4.8 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 249.99 points, or 5 percent.