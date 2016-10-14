NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks gave up large gains and finished barely higher Friday. Banks and technology companies traded higher, while stocks that pay large dividends fell thanks to a jump in bond yields.
On Friday:
The Dow Jones industrial average inched up 39.44 points, or 0.2 percent, at 18,138.38.
The Standard & Poor’s 500 added 0.43 points to 2,132.98.
The Nasdaq composite rose 0.83 points to 5,214.16.
For the week:
The Dow lost 102.11 points, or 0.6 percent.
The S&P 500 fell 20.76 points, or 1 percent.
The Nasdaq gave up 78.24 points, or 1.5 percent.
For the year:
The Dow is up 713.35 points, or 4.1 percent.
The S&P 500 is up 89.04 points, or 4.4 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 206.75 points, or 4.1 percent.
