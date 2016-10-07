NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks ended slightly lower on Wall Street on Friday, giving the market its first weekly decline in a month. Suppliers of basic materials and industrial companies lost the most.
On Friday:
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 28.01 points, or 0.2 percent, to 18,240.49.
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index lost 7.03 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,153.74.
Most Read Stories
- Archbishop Murphy now 3-0 in forfeits after Granite Falls opts not to play
- Ferry crashes into Bainbridge ferry dock, expect delays
- Want to keep your home burglar-proof? Here are some tips, from a burglar. | PNW Magazine
- Redhook’s owner lays off half of Woodinville brewery production staff
- Donald Trump’s slip in polls worries GOP about congressional races
The Nasdaq composite declined 14.45 points, or 0.3 percent, to 5,292.40.
For the week:
The Dow is down 67.66 points, or 0.4 percent.
The S&P 500 is down 14.53 points, or 0.7 percent.
The Nasdaq is down 19.60 points, or 0.3 percent.
For the year:
The Dow is up 815.46 points, or 4.7 percent.
The S&P 500 is up 109.80 points, or 5.4 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 284.99 points, or 5.7 percent.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.