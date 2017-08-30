U.S. stocks climbed Wednesday as investors cheered a report of stronger economic growth. Technology companies, retailers and travel providers all made solid gains.
On Wednesday:
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 11.29 points, or 0.5 percent, to 2,457.59.
The Dow Jones industrial average edged up 27.06 points, or 0.1 percent, to 21,892.43.
The Nasdaq composite jumped 66.42 points, or 1.1 percent, to 6,368.31.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks advanced 7.64 points, or 0.6 percent, to 1,391.32.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 14.54 points, or 0.6 percent.
The Dow is up 78.76 points, or 0.4 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 102.66 points, or 1.6 percent.
The Russell 2000 is up 13.87 points, or 1 percent.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 218.76 points, or 9.8 percent.
The Dow is up 2,129.83 points, or 10.8 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 985.19 points, or 18.3 percent.
The Russell 2000 is up 34.19 points, or 2.5 percent.