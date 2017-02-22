US stocks ended mostly lower Wednesday, but the Dow notched its 9th straight gain. Energy companies stumbled, but basic materials makers rose as investors hoped two large deals will win approval from regulators.

On Wednesday:

The Dow Jones industrial average added 32.60 points, or 0.2 percent, to 20,775.60.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 2.56 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,362.82.

The Nasdaq composite gave up 5.32 points, or 0.1 percent, to 5,860.63.

The Russell 2000 index of small-company stocks declined 6.49 points, or 0.5 percent, to 1,403.86.

For the week:

The Dow is up 151.55 points, or 0.7 percent.

The S&P 500 is up 11.66 points, or 0.5 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 22.05 points, or 0.4 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 3.99 points, or 0.3 percent.

For the year:

The Dow is up 1,013 points, or 5.1 percent.

The S&P 500 is up 123.99 points, or 5.5 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 477.51 points, or 8.9 percent.

The Russell 200 is up 46.73 points, or 3.4 percent.