Stocks and bond yields punched higher Wednesday, and U.S. indexes set records again, following more encouraging news on the U.S. economy.
On Wednesday:
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 107.45 points, or 0.5 percent, to 20,611.86.
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index added 11.67 points, or 0.5 percent, to 2,349.25.
The Nasdaq composite gained 36.87 points, or 0.6 percent, to 5,819.44.
The Russell 2000 index picked up 7.56 points, or 0.5 percent, to 1,404.21.
For the week:
The Dow is up 342.49 points, or 1.7 percent.
The S&P 500 is up 33.15 points, or 1.4 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 85.31 points, or 1.5 percent.
The Russell 2000 is up 15.36 points, or 1.1 percent.
For the year:
The Dow is up 849.26 points, or 4.3 percent.
The S&P 500 is up 110.42 points, or 4.9 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 436.32 points, or 8.1 percent.
The Russell 2000 is up 47.08 points, or 3.5 percent.
