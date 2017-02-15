Share story

The Associated Press

Stocks and bond yields punched higher Wednesday, and U.S. indexes set records again, following more encouraging news on the U.S. economy.

On Wednesday:

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 107.45 points, or 0.5 percent, to 20,611.86.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index added 11.67 points, or 0.5 percent, to 2,349.25.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

The Nasdaq composite gained 36.87 points, or 0.6 percent, to 5,819.44.

The Russell 2000 index picked up 7.56 points, or 0.5 percent, to 1,404.21.

For the week:

The Dow is up 342.49 points, or 1.7 percent.

The S&P 500 is up 33.15 points, or 1.4 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 85.31 points, or 1.5 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 15.36 points, or 1.1 percent.

For the year:

The Dow is up 849.26 points, or 4.3 percent.

The S&P 500 is up 110.42 points, or 4.9 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 436.32 points, or 8.1 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 47.08 points, or 3.5 percent.

The Associated Press