U.S. stock indexes closed mostly higher Wednesday, nudging the Nasdaq composite to a record-high for the second day in a row.
Utilities and other stocks that pay big dividends were the biggest gainers. The gains came as bond yields fell, making those stocks more attractive to investors seeking income. Banks and other financial companies lagged the market.
On Wednesday:
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 35.95 points, or 0.2 percent, to 20,054.34.
The S&P 500 index added 1.59 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,294.67.
The Nasdaq composite gained 8.24 points, or 0.2 percent, to 5,682.45.
The Russell 2000 index gave up 2.32 points, or 0.2 percent, to 1,358.74.
For the week:
The Dow is down 17.12 points, or 0.1 percent.
The S&P 500 is down 2.75 points, or 0.1 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 15.69 points, or 0.3 percent.
The Russell 2000 is down 19.10 points, or 1.4 percent.
For the year:
The Dow is up 291.74 points, or 1.5 percent.
The S&P 500 is up 55.84 points, or 2.5 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 299.34 points, or 5.6 percent.
The Russell 2000 is up 1.61 points, or 0.1 percent.
