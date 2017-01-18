The Standard & Poor’s 500 remained at a near standstill Wednesday, the ninth day in a row that it has failed to move by even 0.4 percent, up or down. That’s its longest streak of listlessness since the summer of 2013.
On Wednesday:
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 22.05 points, or 0.1 percent, to 19,804.72.
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 4 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,271.89.
The Nasdaq composite rose 16.93 points, or 0.3 percent, to 5,555.65.
The Russell 2000 rose 6.23 points, or 0.5 percent, to 1,358.56.
For the week:
The Dow is down 81.01 points, or 0.4 percent.
The S&P 500 is down 2.75 points, or 0.1 percent.
The Nasdaq is down 18.46 points, or 0.3 percent.
The Russell 2000 is down 13.49 points, or 1 percent.
For the year:
The Dow is up 42.12 points, or 0.2 percent.
The S&P 500 is up 33.06 points, or 1.5 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 172.54 points, or 3.2 percent.
The Russell 2000 is up 1.43 points, or 0.1 percent.
