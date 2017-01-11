Stocks closed higher Wednesday, extending the Nasdaq composite’s record-setting run to a fifth day.
Energy companies led the gainers as the price of crude oil climbed. Health care stocks fell sharply after President-elect Donald Trump said the government needs to overhaul how it buys drugs from pharmaceutical companies.
On Wednesday:
The Dow rose 98.75 points, or 0.5 percent, to 19,954.28.
The S&P 500 index gained 6.42 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,275.32.
The Nasdaq added 11.83 points, or 0.2 percent, to 5,563.65.
The Russell 2000 picked up 2.40 points, or 0.2 percent, to 1,373.30.
For the week:
The Dow is down 9.52 points, or 0.1 percent.
The S&P 500 is down 1.66 points, or 0.1 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 42.59 points, or 0.8 percent.
The Russell is up 6.02 points, or 0.4 percent.
For the year:
The Dow is up 191.68 points, or 1 percent.
The S&P 500 is up 36.49 points, or 1.6 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 180.53 points, or 3.4 percent.
The Russell is up 16.17 points, or 1.2 percent.
