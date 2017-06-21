Energy stocks dove again on Wednesday as oil dropped to its lowest price since last summer. Gains for health care and technology stocks helped hem in losses for broader market indexes.

On Wednesday:

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index dipped 1.42 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,435.61.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 57.11, or 0.3 percent, to 21,410.03.

The Nasdaq composite rose 45.92, or 0.7 percent, to 6,233.95.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks fell 3.71, or 0.3 percent, to 1,399.25.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 2.46 points, or 0.1 percent.

The Dow is up 25.75 points, or 0.1 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 82.19 points, or 1.3 percent.

The Russell 2000 is down 7.47 points, or 0.5 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 196.78 points, or 8.8 percent.

The Dow is up 1,647.43 points, or 8.3 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 850.84 points, or 15.8 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 42.12 points, or 3.1 percent.